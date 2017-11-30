Job fair for Panasonic to be held next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A job fair for Panasonic will be held next Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The event will be held 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St.

Panasonic presentations and interviews will take place every 30 minutes beginning at 5:30.

Among other positions, the Panasonic team will be interviewing applicants for Production/Manufacturing Operators, Machine Operators, Electrical/Mechanical Technicians, and Engineers.

Residents planning to participate in the Job Fair should first RSVP and upload their resume to the Panasonic website here.