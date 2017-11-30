LIVE STREAM: Special White House briefing

By Published:

Rex Tillerson
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson answers a reporters question about North Korea while he meets with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo, according to an administration official, who sought anonymity to discuss internal thinking. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – The White House will hold a special briefing amid reports that plans have been made for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s exit.

APP USERS | Tap to watch. 

 

 

 

