One person injured in Genesee County car vs. tree accident

BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-car motor vehicle crash in the Town of Byron that happened Thursday morning.

The vehicle struck a tree on Route 262 near Transit Road.

The driver, a 38-year-old Brockport woman, had apparently been operating her vehicle eastbound on Route 262 when she drifted off the roadway onto the south shoulder, striking a road sign and a large wooden sign, then a tree.

She sustained serious injuries but was conscious when first responders arrived on scene.

It is believed that the accident occurred a considerable amount of time before it was reported by a passerby.

Crews from the Elba, Byron, and South Byron fire departments assisted at the scene and with traffic control on the surrounding roads.

The driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester via Mercy Flight. She is currently listed in “guarded” condition.

The investigation is under investigation and charges are pending.