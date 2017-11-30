Police investigate unrecognized fraternity at SUNY Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — University police have detained more than 12 people for questioning in connection with a hazing investigation at an unrecognized fraternity at the College at Brockport.

A search warrant was carried out Wednesday night on a house bordering the college campus, right across the street from the University Police Station.

According to the college, the people who were detained are members of an unrecognized fraternity that call themselves the “Delts.” The college closed the Zeta Psi chapter of Delta Sigma Phi back in 2001.

In a statement, the College at Brockport says:

“Colleges and universities across the nation are regularly forced to deal with the dangers presented by various unrecognized groups of individuals who attempt to pass themselves off as fraternities and sororities—The College at Brockport is no exception. Those detained last evening have been identified as a member of a group that calls itself “The Delts.” The Zeta Psi Chapter of Delta Sigma Phi National Fraternity was revoked by the National Fraternity’s Grand Council and closed by The College at Brockport in 2001. Since then the College has done everything in its authority to prohibit the continued, unrecognized activity of this collection of individuals. We regularly educate and warn students and their parents of the dangers associated with such unrecognized groups and will continue to do so. We have zero tolerance for this group’s behavior.

We would like to thank our University Police officers and those who assisted them, including Brockport Village Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, for everything they do—today and every day—to make The College at Brockport a safe and great place at which to learn.”