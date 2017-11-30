Spending on pets exceeding $69 billion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boutiques are popping up in Buffalo that are pretty unique as they’re not really for humans but for animals, pets like dogs and cats, to be exact. That’s on top of the doggy daycare centers, grooming shops, petwashes – honestly, the list goes on and the spending, is going up.

“I did just order him a cashmere sweater for Christmas,” says Ivey Spier when asked if she spoils her dog, Iggy, a labradoodle who is less than a year old.

Iggy is at Dog Days of Buffalo for a grooming session but he also attends daycare.

“It’s only fair to him. I work during the day and he can come and socialize with other dogs.”

Ivey estimates she spends about $60 a month on miscellaneous items for Iggy. Overall, pet parents will spend around $6.11 billion on other services and items for their pets this year. The biggest expense is food – totaling $26.69 billion.

“People just want their dog to be happy,” said Lisa Samar, the owner of Daisy’s Doghouse on Hertel Avenue. “It makes the owner happy to see them happy.”

Samar’s store has been open for 2.5 years and she says she is seeing more business now than ever before; in the last year, she’s seen a 30% increase in sales. That’s as, nationally, spending on pets is exceeding $69 billion now.

“I have another [pet parent] who treats their dog like a human and buys it a new coat every year, a new sweater, Bills jerseys,” says Samar. “That kind of stuff, for sure, adds to the uptick in spending.”

Both Samar and Spier say every dollar spent is worth it when they come home to find their fur friend waiting with their tail wagging and ready to give lots of kisses.

“He’s my best friend.”