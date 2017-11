LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Elizabeth Atkinson was reported missing from Wyndham Lawn in the Town of Lockport. She is described as a white female, 5’2″ and 130 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara County Sheriff’s dispatch at 438-3393 (24 hours) or Criminal Investigation Bureau at 438-3327 during normal business hours.