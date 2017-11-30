The 2017 supermoon: How to see it and get the best photo

And while it may appear super, the term “supermoon” is not the official term for the astronomical phenomenon. The scientific term is “perigee syzygy.” Perigee syzygy has occurred three previous times in 2017.

However, December’s full moon is the only visible supermoon. This is because the previous two were around the time of a new moon, which isn’t visible in the sky.

While the moon is undoubtedly both bigger and brighter than usual, our eyes tend to trick us into seeing the moon as larger than it truly is.

Part of it depends on where you’re viewing the supermoon.

“When you look at it from near the horizon, there’s an optical illusion,” says Nichols.

When the supermoon is viewed low on the horizon, it appears huge. This is known as the moon illusion and the moon hasn’t grown; it’s a trick your eyes are playing on you.

This optical illusion also occurs when watching the supermoon immediately after sunset (or before sunrise). At this time, the moon also appears both bigger and brighter than it actually is. This is also why both times are the best for watching the supermoon. Nichols says that despite the difference between a regular full moon and a supermoon, it is not as grand as it appears. “If you stretch out your arm at full length, and stretch out your thumb, and compare the size of the full moon in the sky to the size of your thumb, you’ll notice the width of the full moon compared to the size of your thumb; you can put four full moons across the width of your thumb.” Considering that a full moon can be covered with a fingernail, even a 7% larger moon may not look that much bigger.

For everyone waiting to catch a glimpse of the last supermoon of 2017, taking pictures to preserve the moment can be easy. Bill Ingalls, a NASA photographer, says that those capturing the event through their smartphones have to focus on the correct light balance. “Tap the screen and hold your finger on the object (in this case, the moon) to lock the focus. Then slide your finger up or down to darken or lighten the exposure.” For those using DSLR cameras, Ingalls recommends using another subject in the image, like a person, pet or landmark to compare to the size of the moon. “Often I find when the moon is near the horizon I have a better chance of incorporating it with a landmark or person, but there are no rules and sometimes a tall object such as the Washington Monument here in D.C. can be used when the moon is at a very high angle.