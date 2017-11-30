Winter parking ban in Buffalo pushed back again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Winter parking restrictions on bus routes in the city of Buffalo have been postponed- again.

The city announced Thursday that the parking ban will now not go into effect until Dec. 6, due to favorable weather conditions.

Seasonal parking rules are typically in effect from Nov. 15 to April 1.

This is the third time this season that the parking ban has been postponed.

When Winter Parking Restrictions are in effect, parking is banned on bus routes in the City of Buffalo between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. to clear the path for snow plowing and salting.