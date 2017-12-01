11th Annual Buffalo Polar Plunge is Saturday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – About 1,000 people will plunge into Lake Erie on Saturday for a good cause.

The 11th Annual Polar Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics is happening Saturday at Woodlawn Beach.

On Friday, local, county, and state law enforcement agencies were on the beach to make sure it’s safe foe everyone taking part. They wanted to make sure the shoreline and the water itself is clear of any potential debris.

This year’s Polar Plunge is expected to raise more than $150,000 for the Special Olympics.

For more information, click here.