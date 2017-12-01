$6.7 million I-90 improvement project in Cheektowaga has been completed

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A $6.7 million safety improvement project on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Cheektowaga has been completed.

The project includes an auxiliary lane extension and a noise barrier to improve safety and traffic flow in the high-volume area, with an average of 116,800 vehicles each day.

The project was completed on time and on budget. It is located between exit 51 (Buffalo – NY Route 33 – Airport) and exit 50A (Cleveland Drive). Crews constructed a new auxiliary lane and on-ramp, making it easier for traffic to merge while exiting to Cleveland Drive or I-290 westbound.

Work on the project began in Oct. 2016.

