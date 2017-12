BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Friends and family of a Buffalo native and Las Vegas entertainer came together Friday night to keep his memory alive.

A celebration of life for the late Joey Scinta was held Friday at Statler City.

Music and laughter filled the halls in honor of his legacy.

Scinta passed away earlier this month.

He was one of the founders of the Scinta band.

The Scintas will perform at the Riviera Theatre on Saturday.