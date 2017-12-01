Banged up Bills get ready for Tom Brady

By Published: Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the team’s injuries as he talked to reporters Friday morning.

He said running back LeSean McCoy will miss practice Friday with knee soreness, but he thinks he will be okay for Sunday against the Patriots.

McDermott announced that the following players will be out for Sunday:

  • Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin
  • Guard John Miller
  • Tackle Cordy Glenn
  • Running back Mike Tolbert

He added that Seantrel Henderson is questionable for Sunday with an illness.  Fullback Pat DiMarco, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and tight end Nick O’Leary are all listed as questionable.

McDermott discussed the recent play of Seantrel Henderson, saying, “I think he’s done a good job. He’s a big body that has some power and length to him, so he protects the quarterback well. He can fire off the ball and move the line of scrimmage for us, and he’s done a good job for us so far.”

The coach talked about playing against Tom Brady and how there hasn’t been a defensive scheme invented yet that he hasn’t seen.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s