Banged up Bills get ready for Tom Brady

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the team’s injuries as he talked to reporters Friday morning.

He said running back LeSean McCoy will miss practice Friday with knee soreness, but he thinks he will be okay for Sunday against the Patriots.

McDermott announced that the following players will be out for Sunday:

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin

Guard John Miller

Tackle Cordy Glenn

Running back Mike Tolbert

He added that Seantrel Henderson is questionable for Sunday with an illness. Fullback Pat DiMarco, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and tight end Nick O’Leary are all listed as questionable.

McDermott discussed the recent play of Seantrel Henderson, saying, “I think he’s done a good job. He’s a big body that has some power and length to him, so he protects the quarterback well. He can fire off the ball and move the line of scrimmage for us, and he’s done a good job for us so far.”

The coach talked about playing against Tom Brady and how there hasn’t been a defensive scheme invented yet that he hasn’t seen.