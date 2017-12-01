Buffalo’s Best Donut: South Dayton Supermarket

SOUTH DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is known for fantastic food, but we want to know who serves Buffalo’s Best.

This week, we asked News 4 viewers to tell us who serves Buffalo’s Best donut.

This poll had the most votes out of any Buffalo’s best poll so far, with thousands of you weighing in.

In the end, the South Dayton Supermarket came out on top with the most votes.

People come from far and wide to enjoy the tasty treats baked up daily in the full-service, family-owned store. Many people end up shipping the donuts to loved ones across the country to share the joy.

The homemade apple fritter is the overwhelming favorite. It is fried to a rich, golden brown, topped with a shining glaze, and it is huge! You can share it with a friend or friends, or you can savor it over a couple days.

Fans of the fritters and other Donuts from the South Dayton Supermarket have been coming for years to get them.

The South Dayton Supermarket opened in 1968, and has undergone three major expansions since then.

As the crew here gets ready to celebrate the stores 50th anniversary, they say they’re honored to be chosen for the Buffalo’s Best donut title.