Bulls anxious as they wait to find out postseason future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the UB Bulls and defensive end Demone Harris, the last month of the season has been exciting.

“It’s always great when you’re winning,” the Buffalo native said. “No one likes to lose. When you win, life is great, food tastes better, people talk to you nicer and class is less boring. Everything goes by better. It’s exciting.”

.@UBFootball's Demone Harris on what the last month has been like – "When you win…food tastes better." #Bulls @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/iPRVmOVjn4 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) December 1, 2017

After winning their final three games of the regular season to reach the six win plateau, the Bulls became bowl eligible for just the third time in program history.

Sure, they’re 6-6, but they’re a team that’s overcome their share of adversity this season. They lost their starting quarter Tyree Jackson for four games. Back-up Drew Anderson went down with an injury as well, leaving the Bulls to rely on third stringer, and freshman, Kyle Vantrease for two games.

Despite playing three quarterbacks, the Bulls racked up more than 5,000 yards of total offense for just the second time as an FBS team.

Still, there was the tough season opening loss to Minnesota, another setback to Army in the final minutes. Then, even though it was exciting, a seven overtime heartbreaker to Western Michigan.

In total, the Bulls lost four games by four or fewer points. Two were by 10 points. They were in every single game.

“I think this is the most exciting six win out there,” Harris said. “It would mean a lot to this football team to go bowling.”

“I heard where Clemson is No. 1 in the CFB playoffs even though they lost to our instate FBS Syracuse team and it’s justifiable because the quarterback is worth. We lost two quarterbacks so I don’t know what’s that worth,” Head Coach Lance Leipold added. “I know it’s different with bowls, but Demone hit some important things. We’re an exciting team.”

Now, the Bulls await their bowl fate. There are some outlets that project UB to be playing postseason football. Some analysts, based on the number of bowl eligible teams in the Mid-American Conference (seven), don’t have the Bulls playing a postseason game.

“The challenge was there that we could win out,” Leipold said. “And to see a team that believed in that, to go do it, you want to them to be rewarded.”

Added Harris, “I’m just glad that I get to spend more time with this football team because I really love all these guys and it would be an honor to take the field with them one more time.”