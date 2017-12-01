Early Christmas gift for Botanical Gardens and Olmsted Parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblyman Mickey Kearns announced that a total of $500,000 in state funding has been awarded to The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and The Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. Kearns was joined by Botanical Gardens President/CEO David Swarts and The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Executive Director Stephanie Crockatt.

“I am thrilled to be able to award The Botanical Gardens and The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy with this state funding,” said Kearns. “These are two valuable assets to the South Buffalo and Western New York community, and I thank the state of NY for supporting both South Park and The Botanical Gardens.”

The funding breaks down to $250,000 for each organization with the Botanical Gardens receiving $125,000 in 2016 and 2017, and The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy receiving $250,000 in 2016.

“South Park and The Botanical Gardens are some of the first features visitors see when coming in from the southern end of the City. The investment of half a million dollars to this area by the state of NY will nurture further growth and development of one of Buffalo’s most popular attractions. Furthermore it will allow The Buffalo Olmsted Park Conservancy to carry out what Fredrick Law Olmsted envisioned when designing South Park,” said Kearns.

The two grants for $125,000 to the Botanical Gardens are in support of an ongoing maintenance project to help restore the historic conservatory, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Projects will include restoration work on the front façade of the Main Palm Dome, foundation work, glazing, interior structural work and more.

“We are grateful to Assemblymen Kearns for his outstanding and continued support of the Botanical Gardens and we are excited to start the much needed maintenance projects on our historic conservatory,” said David Swarts, President/CEO of The Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens.

The grant for $250,000 to Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy will be used to hire an engineering firm to design plans for the dredging and shoreline restoration of South Park Lake.

“The restoration of South Park Lake represents a vital environmental component to the health of this beautiful historic park, while also supporting one of our key master plan projects from our Plan for the 21st Century,” stated Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “Our board of trustees applauds Assemblyman Kearns as he has been a great supporter and advocate of our efforts. This grant will further ensure the South Park Lake restoration project is completed, and ensure our core mission is met as we proudly steward and manage Buffalo’s Olmsted Parks.”