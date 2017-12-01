Information sought in Thanksgiving morning fires, larcenies in Evans

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Evans Police and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office are looking for help from the public to identify an individual believed to be involved in a series of car larcenies and intentional fires in the Town of Evans which occurred early Thanksgiving morning.

The suspect is sought in connection with larcenies and five fires along Wayne, Wellington, and Lake Shore roads. Law enforcement has acquired surveillance footage showing a male near one of the scenes.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect is asked to call Evans Police Department at 716-549-3600 and ask for the Detective Bureau.