Jamestown Police apprehend wanted suspect

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police apprehended a wanted suspect on Monday after spotting him walking in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Price Street.

An officer observed Brandon L. Murphy, who was wanted on warrants from the Chautaqua County Sheriff’s Office, walking around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Murphy refused to obey the officer’s commands to stop and led him in a brief foot pursuit for a few blocks before running into the common hallway of an apartment, where he was taken into custody.

Murphy was placed under arrest for resisting arrest and taken to Jamestown City Jail. He was then turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s