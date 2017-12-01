Jamestown Police apprehend wanted suspect

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police apprehended a wanted suspect on Monday after spotting him walking in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Price Street.

An officer observed Brandon L. Murphy, who was wanted on warrants from the Chautaqua County Sheriff’s Office, walking around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Murphy refused to obey the officer’s commands to stop and led him in a brief foot pursuit for a few blocks before running into the common hallway of an apartment, where he was taken into custody.

Murphy was placed under arrest for resisting arrest and taken to Jamestown City Jail. He was then turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.