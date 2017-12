BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local group is discouraging parents from buying violent toys this holiday season, and Friday, they’re doing something about it.

The Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. group is working with SNUG and Buffalo businesses for their Toy Gun Exchange.

The group says that in light of recent gun violence, families should avoid promoting violence, and give toys like sporting equipment, books and crafts.

The exchange will take place at the Delavan-Grider Community Center at 5 p.m.