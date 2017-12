LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a missing teenager.

Anthony Hunley-Thompson is a 14-year-old boy who left Wyndham Lawn Home in Lockport on Thursday.

He is described as black, 5’4″ and 105 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393.