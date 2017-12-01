Police: 2 female students followed by man near Main and W. Chippewa

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating after two female students were followed by a man near Main and W. Chippewa streets.

Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The students were walking down Chippewa when the man started following them and making lewd remarks, according to the police report. Eventually, they were able to elude him.

The suspect was described as black and about 5’7″. Police say he was wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants and brown boots.

Anyone with information can call Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s