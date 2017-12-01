Police: 2 female students followed by man near Main and W. Chippewa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating after two female students were followed by a man near Main and W. Chippewa streets.

Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The students were walking down Chippewa when the man started following them and making lewd remarks, according to the police report. Eventually, they were able to elude him.

The suspect was described as black and about 5’7″. Police say he was wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants and brown boots.

Anyone with information can call Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.