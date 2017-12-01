Sabres blanked for 3rd straight game, fall to Pens 4-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres struggled continued on Friday, in a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the third straight game the Blue & Gold were blanked.

It’s the firs time in franchise history the Sabres have been shutout in three consecutive games.

Rookie Tristan Jarry, who was starting in place of Matt Murray, turned away 31 shots he faced to earn third career win.

Tom Kuhnhackl opened the scoring, beating Robin Lehner on a penalty shot. That was followed up by goals from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel to end the first period. Patric Hornqvist tallied the fourth goal, finding the back of the net in the final seconds of the second period.

The Sabres and Penguins battle again Saturday night, in Pittsburgh.

Home Ice…Disadvantage

After getting blanked in a 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay, defensman Marco Scandella told reporters the Sabres needed to give a better effort at Keybank Center.

“We’re at home. We have to establish ourself. It’s our rink, it’s our fans and we have to be better. We have to be ready to play at the drop of the puck. We have to have more pride in this dressing room.”

It didn’t happen against the Pens as Buffalo dropped to 3-9-1 at home this season, the worst mark in the NHL.

The Sabres were booed off the ice at the end of the first period as they trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes of action.

180:51

The Sabres haven’t scored a goal in nine periods of hockey. Since Kyle Okposo tallied an empty netter with 51 seconds to play against against the Oilers, Buffalo has gone 180 minutes, 51 seconds since their last goal.

Bogosian Returns — Defense Continues to Struggles

Zach Bogosian returned to the ice on Friday after missing the first 25 games of the season with a lower body injury, marking the first time since all year Phil Housley was playing with al six of his starting defenseman.

It didn’t help.

Viktor Antipin, who has been playing well the past few games, was called for hooking on a breakaway opportunity from Tom Kuhnhackl, who scored on an ensuing penalty shot to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead in the first period.

That was followed up by Rasmus Ristolainen threading a pass to Sidney Crosby in the slot, which the three-time cup champ buried for his 11th goal of the season.

Jake Guentzel then worked Robin Lehner on a wrap-around goal to make it 3-0 in the opening frame as he skated around both Ristolainen and Scandella.

Power Outage

After boasting the top power play a year ago, it’s remarkable how awful the Sabres are on the man advantage this year.

Their last power play goal was against the Penguins in their 5-4 overtime loss.

Since, and including their loss to Pittsburgh on Friday, Buffalo is 0-for-their-last-22 on the power play.