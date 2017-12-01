Steve Pigeon, two others indicted by grand jury on election law violation charges

Related Coverage Steve Pigeon indicted on 8 federal charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Erie County Democratic chair Steven Pigeon has been indicted by grand jury on felony election law violations.

Pigeon, 56, Kristy Mazurek, 46, and David Pfaff, 58, were each charged with two class E felonies related to unlawful coordination with candidates for the Erie County Legislature.

The three defendants were previously arraigned on a felony complaint regarding the same charges on April 19 in New York State Supreme Court.

According to the indictment, Pigeon, Mazurek, and Pfaff are alleged to have knowingly engaged in illegal campaign coordination while acting on behalf of the Western New York Progressive Caucus and Western New York Freedom “unauthorized political committees”, regarding the nomination for election of two political candidates in the Sept. 2013 Democratic primary.

Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of four years if convicted on either count.

The indictment stems from a joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General, the New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the New York State Board of Elections.

The full indictment can be read here.