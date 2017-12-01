Super Mario Cereal coming to store shelves

REDMOND, Wash. (WIVB) — One of your favorite, classic video game characters can soon be part of your breakfast.

Kellogg’s teamed up with Nintendo to create Super Mario Cereal.

“This powered-up partnership with Kellogg’s is another exciting way for us to expand the Nintendo brand in unique and creative ways,” Tom Prata, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, said. “We are always looking for new opportunities to bring smiles to people of all ages, and this is a fun way to kick off the day.”

The box features collectible Super Mario Odyssey art and “functions as an amiibo accessory,” a press release stated.

“Those playing the Super Mario Odyssey game can tap the cereal box on the Nintendo Switch system, like you would an amiibo, to receive gold coins or a heart in the game,” the statement read.

“We are thrilled to pack so much fun into one box of cereal,” Brad Schwan, Senior Director of Morning Foods Marketing, said. “The package adds value and excitement for fans, with marshmallow shapes in the cereal inspired by Super Mario power-ups to tie the theme together.”

The cereal will be available in the United States on Dec. 11.

