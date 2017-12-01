Teen accused of killing grandmother agrees to return to Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 15-year-old Logan Mott has waived his right to an extradition hearing and has voluntarily agreed to return to Florida.

Mott, who was taken into custody on Nov. 24 after making a wrong turn at the Peace Bridge, was accused of killing his grandmother.

Kristina French, 53, was found dead in a shallow grave at a Florida home earlier that day. Officials say she suffered gunshot and stab wounds.

When Mott was stopped, three guns and a knife with blood were recovered, prosecutors say. According to officials, the guns were stolen from Mott’s father.

The teen had no connection to Buffalo, and was driving toward the U.S.-Canada border.

His extradition hearing was set to take place Friday morning before it was waived.

 

