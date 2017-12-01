Teen bicyclist struck by vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say a 14-year-old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The girl told police she was riding west on Ontario Ave. when she tried to make a left turn onto 24th St. At that time, she told police a black SUV/crossover type of vehicle hit her.

According to police, the vehicle was driving east on Ontario, but continued south on 24th St. without stopping.

The girl is being treated at Oishei Children’s Hospital for a broken clavicle and a skull fracture.

Anyone with information can call police at (716) 286-4711.

