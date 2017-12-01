The Ice at Canalside opens for the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice at Canalside is now open for the season.

Along with skating, visitors can also enjoy the Ice Bikes and Winter activities like curling. The skating surface is larger than two NHL rinks.

“Skating under the stars surrounded by the lights of the city is a magical way to spend a winter evening,” Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairman Robert Gioia said. “The Winter Lodge, warming tent, and food and beverage choices make it a fun experience for skaters and others who just want to enjoy watching all of the activity. We are expecting an exceptional season.”

New this year, a 100×40 foot pavilion will be the main entrance for visitors. It is designed to speed up the process of admission, renting skates, safety waivers and storing personal items.

“The customer experience at the Ice at Canalside is our focal point for the 2017-18 winter season. The new amenities, including a large heated entrance pavilion and the enhancement of Canalside favorites, will allow for an easier, warmer and more enjoyable experience,” said Jon Dandes, President of Canalside Management Group. “We realized the success of the Ice at Canalside needed to continue and the new ice layout will provide a new experience for everyone who has visited in past years.”

The ice opened at 1 p.m. on Friday, and festivities are set to begin at 5 p.m., including a tree lighting at 6:25 p.m.

Activities and events include the following:

Live music

Carolers

A Santa visit

Free children’s activities

Guest speakers, including Mayor Byron Brown

Figure skating performances

More information on events and parking can be found here.

Hours of Operation:

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Wednesday/Thursday

1 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Friday

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Saturday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Sunday

Rates:

Ice Admission, Adult (13+) – $6.00

Ice Admission, Child (6-12) – $4.00

BCBS Ice Admission – $5.00

Skate Rental – $4.00

BCBS Skate Rental – $3.00

Season Pass, Single – $36.00*

Season Pass, Family of 4 – $99.00*

Curling – $10 per person weekdays, $15 per person weekends and holidays