Town of Boston man avoids jail time in June crash

BUFFALO , N.Y. (WIVB) – A 21-year-old Boston man who pleaded guilty to casing a crash that left his friend with serious injuries avoided jail time when he was sentenced Friday.

Corey Sieh will be fined $1,000 and receive five years’ probation for a vehicular assault charge.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in September.

Sieh was accused of driving drunk when he crashed his car in Holland in June. His passenger suffered a broken jaw, teeth, and cheekbones, and had his jaw wired shut.

Sieh must also complete counseling and community service and can’t drive for six months.

He could have faced up to four years in prison.