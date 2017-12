BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Burglars took cash, a phone and about 100 Oxycodone pills during a burglary at a Lovejoy home on Thursday, binding the hands of two residents inside with duct tape.

According to Buffalo police, three suspects entered a Davey Street home through a rear window. They then tied the hands of the victims and one of the suspects sat on one of the victims.

One of the suspects made comments indicating he knew a relative of one of the victims.