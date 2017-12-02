Bonnies top Bulls in Big 4 Battle

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jaylen Adams returned to the Bonnies line up for the first time this season, as St. Bonaventure topped University at Buffalo 73-62.

Buffalo had the advantage at the break, leading 35-32 but they were outscored by St. Bonaventure by 14 in the second half. Leading the way for the Bonnies was Matt Mobley who scored 25 points. Adams finished with nine points in his season debut.

“I had been watching the last few games and getting a different view point,” Adams said. “I was just happy to be back out there with my guys.”

The tale of the tape was defense as St. Bonaventure pulled down 50 boards compared to UB’s 38. The Bulls turned the ball over 16 times.

“It was Mobley who destroyed us,” said UB head coach Nate Oats. “We just got to get tough if we are going to win big games. St. Bonaventure was picked to finish second in the A-10 so, that is a good team.”

With the win St. Bonaventure improves to 5-3. and UB falls to 4-3.