Final ‘Coats 4 Kids’ distribution is a success

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The cold is right around the corner. So the last distribution of Coats 4 Kids came at a perfect time,

The young, the old, and everyone in between came out to the Knights of Columbus in Hamburg Saturday to pick up a coat.

Brenda Lisvega, a mother of 4 and Buffalo resident told News 4, “It’s hard, and to find a good coat is expensive, and this is a blessing.”

The south town location was a first this year. It worked out perfectly because it allowed people from all around Western New York the opportunity to get a jacket to help them stay warm getting ready for winter, not just those who live in the metro.

Amanda Mick traveled 45 minutes from Dunkirk with her family. She said, “It’s a huge help. When we heard it I called to make sure we could come all the way out here since we live so far, and they said yeah absolutely so I got them up early and brought them both out here!”

The recipients were extremely grateful and they made sure to show it!

Lisa Smith, a resident of Farnham shared, “This is great. This helps so much. And we’re so very grateful to everybody, Colvins and everybody.”

Chris Billoni, vice president of Colvin Cleaners, shared the success of the program this year. He said, “After our first 2 giveaways we gave away 4100 coats. Tuesday with the help of Channel 4 and the live drive we collected 5600 coats just in one day.”

Those coats were cleaned and brought to the distribution centers so that those in need would have them.

Billoni explained what a moving and emotional day it was for him and his family. He said, “We have a lot of refugees, a lot of families, that can’t afford to properly clothe themselves and just to be able to help someone stay warm and get them through the holiday season it’s hard to put into words.”

If you were unable to get a coat today, but still need one, there will be more opportunities. Many local churches along with the Goodwill will be receiving whatever is not taken and they will be able to be distributed that way.