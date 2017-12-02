WSW’s Matt Myers wins Connolly Cup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It really is a storybook ending for Matt Myers.

On Saturday, Myers was awarded the Connolly Cup, which is given annually to the top football player in Western New York.

After transferring back to West Seneca West for his senior season, the quarterback was on record as saying he wanted to lead the Indians to a championship.

Tossing for more than 2,300 yards and combining for more than 40 touchdowns, he did just that.

West not only finished with a perfect 13-0 record, but won their first Section VI Championship and the Class A crown behind the heroics and efforts and Myers.

