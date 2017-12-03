Applications now available for Decorator’s Show House proceeds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Qualified 501(c)(3) not-for-profit agencies in Buffalo and Western New York can now apply for the $215,000 raised during the 2017 Decorator’s Show House.

Decorators’ Show House is a major community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News that takes place every other year.

According to the Junior League of Buffalo website, “the philosophy of the Show House proceeds is to offer a one-time funding opportunity for a project which fulfills a demonstrated need in the community and contributes significantly to the quality of life in Western New York.”

All Preliminary Applications must be received by noon on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the Junior League of Buffalo, 45 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201. Preliminary Applications may also be hand delivered to the Elmwood Avenue address.

Applications can be found by clicking here. 

