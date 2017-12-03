BPD officers and teenagers talk about creating better relationships at summit

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo teenagers and police officers are starting a new conversation about community relationships.

A Cops and Community teen summit was held Saturday at East Community High School.

A panel of seven students were able to ask members of the Buffalo Police Department questions about their job and how they think they can work together to create better relationships and a safer city.

WBLK radio personality Yasmin Young hopes this event will change both teens’ and officers’ perspectives of one another.

“I hope that they understand that police officers are human beings,” said Young. “I hope that the police officers understand that not all teens are here to cause trouble and are bad. And I hope they understand the best way to change policing if you see a problem with it, to become a police officer.”

Members of the Buffalo Fire Department were also there for teens who are interested in that field.

Organizers say they plan on holding another summit in March.

The event was organized as part of the Buffalo Public School’s Community School initiative and in partnership with Say Yes Buffalo, WBLK and the William-Emslie YMCA.

