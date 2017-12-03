Brady, Patriots thump Bills 23-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – All ready in need of help in an effort to snap a 17-year postseason drought, the Bills (6-6) couldn’t help themselves in a 23-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

After limiting the Patriots to just nine points in the first half, Tom Brady led back-to-back scoring drives to open the second half as the Patriots opened up a 23-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Brady threw for 258 yards and and was held without a touchdown pass, while tying Drew Bledsoe for the most wins inside a Bills stadium with 14.

Tyrod Taylor left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He was carted off the field with a towel over his head.

He finished 17-for-25 for 205 yards. Nathan Peterman, who was benched after throwing five interceptions against the Chargers, tossed for

After taking on sack on the first snap of the game, Taylor marched the Bills 66 yards and down to the five yard line, before throwing an interception to Patriots linebacker Eric Lee.

Trailing 6-0, the Bills squandered another opportunity on their fourth drive of the game. After taking several snap in the Wild Cat formation, Joe Webb fired over the middle to a wide open Travaris Cadet, but the pass fell incomplete.

Stephen Hauschka booted a 49-yard field goal as Buffalo trailed 9-3 at the half.

Amherst native Rob Gronkowski caught 9 passes for 147 yards in the win for New England, which has now won eight straight games.

The Bills return home on Dec. 10 to battle the Indianapolis Colts.