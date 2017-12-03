Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game – Bills Vs. Patriots

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the five games left, the Bills are 6-5 overall and need some help to continue their push to snapping a postseason drought.  How do they do that against Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday?

Josh: Stop Rob Gronkowski – the Patriots are 9-2 with the Amherst native in games against the Bills.  Gronk has averaged 74 yards and a touchdown in 11 games against his hometown team. He’s a matchup nightmare, and the Bills see that again on Sunday.
Prediction: Patriots win 31-17

Nick: Head Coach Sean McDermott – If there is one thing we’ve seen over the years, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick has a weird way of making opposing coaches out-think themselves and make mistakes they normally wouldn’t.  McDermott has the task of avoiding those kind of game-changing miscues. Make play calls with conviction, trust your gut and don’t overthink it.
Prediction: Bills win 27-24

Thad: Blitz All Day – Whether you stay back or bring the house, Tom Brady can and will find a way to pick a defense apart. So, why not just blitz all day and take a chance?
Prediction: Patriots win 41-20

Scott: Tyrod Taylor  – The quarterback said he’d be able to keep pace with Drew Brees in a shootout. It didn’t happen. Maybe this week he can keep pace with TB12. Said Taylor earlier in the week, “Touchdowns are the key to beating this team.”
Prediction: Patriots win 24-16

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s