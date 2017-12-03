Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game – Bills Vs. Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the five games left, the Bills are 6-5 overall and need some help to continue their push to snapping a postseason drought. How do they do that against Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday?

Josh: Stop Rob Gronkowski – the Patriots are 9-2 with the Amherst native in games against the Bills. Gronk has averaged 74 yards and a touchdown in 11 games against his hometown team. He’s a matchup nightmare, and the Bills see that again on Sunday.

Prediction: Patriots win 31-17

Nick: Head Coach Sean McDermott – If there is one thing we’ve seen over the years, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick has a weird way of making opposing coaches out-think themselves and make mistakes they normally wouldn’t. McDermott has the task of avoiding those kind of game-changing miscues. Make play calls with conviction, trust your gut and don’t overthink it.

Prediction: Bills win 27-24

Thad: Blitz All Day – Whether you stay back or bring the house, Tom Brady can and will find a way to pick a defense apart. So, why not just blitz all day and take a chance?

Prediction: Patriots win 41-20

Scott: Tyrod Taylor – The quarterback said he’d be able to keep pace with Drew Brees in a shootout. It didn’t happen. Maybe this week he can keep pace with TB12. Said Taylor earlier in the week, “Touchdowns are the key to beating this team.”

Prediction: Patriots win 24-16