Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: The Big Story – Bills Vs. Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Patriots’ defense has been second to none during their seven game win streak. Over that span… The New England “D” has shut down opposing offenses, allowing just 13 points per game.

“They’re just very sound and disciplined in the things they do; give you multiple looks,” Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. “You can count on those guys being in the right place at the right time.”

“I watched their last four games. You couldn’t tell me. Half of the film you’re watching you may or may not get,” center Eric Wood added.

But, there is one glaring weakness on the Patriots defense: Run defense. New England allows 4.9 yards per carry, which ranks last in the NFL.

“A little bit on tape, you’ll see some guys out of gaps or some guys not in the right coverage,” LeSean McCoy said. “That’s kind of changed up; looks like they’re all more comfortable, I think, with the scheme. Added some new players, but they look good.”

“Any time we play a high-powered offense. You want to stay on the field,” Wood added. “We’re not going into the game any different than we normally do.”

“You’ve got to be able to sustain drives and put up points,” Taylor said. “Finish (drives) with sevens of course, because their offensive side puts up a bunch of points week in and week out.”