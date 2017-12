BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police say a man was taken to ECMC in critical condition Friday night after a serious crash.

It happened just before 11:10 p.m. at East Delavan & Bailey Avenue.

BPD investigators say a vehicle was traveling westbound on E. Delavan when a man ran into the street and was hit. Police are still working to identify the victim.

The driver has not been charged.