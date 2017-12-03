Hate doing chores? UB study says it could help you live longer

By Published:
Obsessive Woman Cleaning Dirty Footprints From a Carpet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Next time you’re looking to skip the dishes or send out the laundry: Think again.

Researchers at University at Buffalo now say,  It’s actually good for your health.

In the U.S. study of more than 6,000 white, African-American and Hispanic women ages 63 to 99, researchers reported significantly lower risk of death in those who were active at levels only slightly higher than what defines being sedentary.

 

Michael LaMonte, research associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions said, “There is a prominent message that’s new, and that is, every movement counts.”

The study used physical activity trackers to measure the movements of women, it works much like any fitness tracker would.

LaMonte says the data showed  women who engaged in 30 minutes per day of light physical activity had a 12 percent lower risk of death.

He said, “Just getting up and moving a little bit throughout the day made a difference in their rate of death compared to women who were inactive most of the time.”

The current physical activity guidelines set nationally suggest: To get health benefits, the physical activity had to be pretty vigorous-

This new study says that might not be all true. “Once you get to be about 65 or so, the types of activities that account for the majority of our movement during the day, don’t come close to that activity intensity.”

LaMonte says older women spend a lot of their time doing lighter activities: folding clothes, sweeping the floor or washing the windows all count.

Now hes advocating for changed guidelines to show these results, in hopes it will encourage you to move, even if it’s just a little bit-every day.

