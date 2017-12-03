Jordan Poyer on Gronk’s cheap shot: “No room in this league for that”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Make no mistake about it: Rob Gronkowski delivered a cheap shot to rookie cornerback Tre’ Davious White.

1-on-1 with the Amherst native, White picked off Tom Brady, who was looking to connect with his tight end. With White laying on the ground Gronkowski stood, stuttered stepped and delivered a viscous shoulder to the back of White’s head.

Gronk wasn’t ejected for this because…Patriots pic.twitter.com/X0VTDhjcRK — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 3, 2017

“There’s no room in this league for that type of crap,” safety Jordan Poyer said after the game.

When asked if the play would be something the Bills would remember when the two teams meet again on Christmas Eve, Poyer said, “Of course. Yeah, for sure.”

White was helped off the field by trainers and evaluated for a head injury, after laying on the field for several minutes.

Poyer and fellow Safety Micah Hyde felt the tight end should have been ejected from the game and were surprised he wasn’t.

“It was blatant. He WWE’d him,” Poyer said.

“Anytime somebody does that it surprises you,” Micah Hyde added. “You don’t need to drive your shoulder or elbow into him. It wasn’t cool. The game was at a big margin at the time and there’s no need for that.”

Gronkowski apologized in the locker room after the Patriots 23-3 win over the Bills.

Gronk: “I definitely want to apologize to No. 27. I’m not in the business of that. I mean, it was a lot of frustration, and I was just really frustrated at that moment. … I don’t really believe in type of shots like that. …” https://t.co/mzkLL2u0t5 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 3, 2017

