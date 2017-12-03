Jordan Poyer on Gronk’s cheap shot: “No room in this league for that”

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Make no mistake about it: Rob Gronkowski delivered a cheap shot to rookie cornerback Tre’ Davious White.

1-on-1 with the Amherst native, White picked off Tom Brady, who was looking to connect with his tight end.  With White laying on the ground Gronkowski stood, stuttered stepped and delivered a viscous shoulder to the back of White’s head.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“There’s no room in this league for that type of crap,” safety Jordan Poyer said after the game.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When asked if the play would be something the Bills would remember when the two teams meet again on Christmas Eve, Poyer said, “Of course. Yeah, for sure.”

White was helped off the field by trainers and evaluated for a head injury, after laying on the field for several minutes.

Poyer and fellow Safety Micah Hyde felt the tight end should have been ejected from the game and were surprised he wasn’t.

“It was blatant. He WWE’d him,” Poyer said.

“Anytime somebody does that it surprises you,” Micah Hyde added. “You don’t need to drive your shoulder or elbow into him. It wasn’t cool. The game was at a big margin at the time and there’s no need for that.”

Gronkowski apologized in the locker room after the Patriots 23-3 win over the Bills.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s