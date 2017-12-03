No “Bowl”ing for UB Bulls

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB)– University at Buffalo Athletic Director Allen Greene announced in a letter to fans today that the UB Bulls football team was not selected to go to a bowl game this year, effectively ending the 2017 season.

Greene said, “while this was difficult news to take, it in no way tarnishes the fine season our football team had.” The Bulls finished the season 6-6.

He talked about how the team finished the season with three straight wins to become bowl eligible and talked about the solid performance from star wide receiver Anthony Johnson who ranks third in the country in receiving yards and touchdown catches, as well as linebacker Khalil Hodge who ranked second in the country in tackles.

Greene is looking forward to the 2018 season with 4 out of the 5 All-MAC players returning.