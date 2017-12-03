No “Bowl”ing for UB Bulls

By Published:
bulls web tag

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB)– University at Buffalo Athletic Director Allen Greene announced in a letter to fans today that the UB Bulls football team was not selected to go to a bowl game this year, effectively ending the 2017 season.

Greene said, “while this was  difficult news to take, it in no way tarnishes the fine season our football team had.” The Bulls finished the season 6-6.

He talked about how the team finished the season with three straight wins to become bowl eligible and talked about the solid performance from star wide receiver Anthony Johnson who ranks third in the country in receiving yards and touchdown catches, as well as linebacker Khalil Hodge who ranked second in the country in tackles.

Greene is looking forward to the 2018 season with 4 out of the 5 All-MAC players returning.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s