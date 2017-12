CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- City of Tonawanda Police are looking for two 15-year-old girls reported missing Saturday evening.

Police say the teens were taken to the Casey House on Cedar Street in Niagara Falls on Friday and left the facility on Saturday.

Roselie V. Tirado was wearing a red hoodie and grey warm up pants.

Hailey R. Chudy was wearing a gray Tonawanda High School warm up uniform with school logos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 692-2103.