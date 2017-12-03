Tre’ White leaves game with head injury after cheap shot from Rob Gronkowski

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Late in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach, Bills corner back Tre’ Davious White intercepted Tom Brady.

While on the ground, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — who was being covered by White — lined up the rookie, stuttered stepped and buried his shoulder into the back of his head.

White, was walked off the field with the help of trainers, and is being evaluated for a head injury.

You can watch the play here:

Gronk wasn’t ejected for this because…Patriots pic.twitter.com/X0VTDhjcRK — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 3, 2017

The Patriots were leading 23-3 at the time of the injury.