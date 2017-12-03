Tre’ White leaves game with head injury after cheap shot from Rob Gronkowski

By Published: Updated:
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on from the sideline after an argument with Buffalo Bills players during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Late in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach, Bills corner back Tre’ Davious White intercepted Tom Brady.

While on the ground, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — who was being covered by White — lined up the rookie, stuttered stepped and buried his shoulder into the back of his head.

White, was walked off the field with the help of trainers, and is being evaluated for a head injury.

You can watch the play here:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Patriots were leading 23-3 at the time of the injury.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s