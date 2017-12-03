Volunteers beautify Broadway as part of world-wide movement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A world-wide initiative to clean up neighborhoods in need came to Buffalo Sunday.

35 volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God partnered with the city to help beautify Broadway.

They collected 109 bags of trash and up to 30 bags of leaves.

The cleanup is part of a global movement called “Mother’s Street.” The Church of God took part in the cleanup campaign from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3 in more than 6,000 regions in 175 countries. The cleanup covers a distance equal in circumference of the earth, which is nearly 25,000 miles.

“What we want to do is let the people have pride in this neighborhood again and try to do a nice cleanup so people can feel encouraged. When they go to their house, when they go to the Broadway Market because this is a really important place to Buffalo I feel,” said organizer Brittny Boyd.

Similar cleanups are also took place in numerous countries around the world including Argentina, Haiti and South Africa.

