Volunteers decorate Buffalo neighborhood for the holidays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The streets of a Buffalo neighborhood will get a whole lot brighter for the holidays.

Around this time every year, members of B-Team Buffalo put on their signature City of Light event. The goal is to decorate a neighborhood in the city so that it shines to celebrate the season.

On Saturday, more than 100 volunteers went door-to-door in the Black Rock neighborhood to decorate more than 50 homes and businesses in the area.

Organizers say it is a way to spread holiday cheer and come together as a true city of good neighbors.

“There’s so many young volunteers today that are ready to give back to the city and show we are all one community and when the homeowners see their houses that great, especially some that don’t have the resources to do that, they’re touched and that’s what the holidays are all about,” said Tony Astran, a B Team Buffalo board member.

The organization also put on a tree lighting ceremony for the community.

This is the 10th year for the event.