2 face drug charges twice in one week, 1 other arrested

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being arrested five days earlier, two people were arrested again, along with another person.

The arrests took place in Springville.

This past Saturday, an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Colonial Dr. apartment complex for a suspicious vehicle complaint.

Inside the parked vehicle, the deputy found three people, and according to authorities, they admitted they were smoking marijuana.

The deputies performed a subsequent search, and they say they found cocaine and “numerous varieties of pills.”

After the search, the Sheriff’s office says Oxycodone, Clonazepam and Hydrocodone pills were seized.

Freedom residents Katy Lang, 30, and Daniel Mason, 57, and Springville resident Michael Burdic, 51, were all charged. Lang and Mason were arrested on drug and weapon charges earlier that week.

Here are the charges they all face:

  • Burdic – three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance not in the original prescription container.
  • Mason – four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possessing a controlled substance not in the original prescription container.
  • Lang – three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance not in the original prescription container.

