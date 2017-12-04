Ashker’s to close Elmwood location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular Buffalo restaurant and juice bar is closing its Elmwood Avenue location.

A sign posted on the door of Ashker’s on Elmwood (1002 Elmwood Ave.) announced in a sign that the Elmwood location will be closing due to recent changes to the street.

“We no longer see this location as being a permanent home for our growing company,” the sign stated. “You may have noticed some changes to our street lately. While change can be good, in this case, the changes happening do not align with our vision for the future of Ashker’s”

The Elmwood location will close in the next few months, the signs added.

Ashker’s has several other locations in Buffalo which will remain open- Ashker’s Blackrock at 414 Amherst St., Ashker’s on Main at 1526 Main St., Ashker’s in the Park at Meadow and Nottingham (temporarily closed), and a new location opening in winter in the ACB Building on Delaware, across from City Hall.