AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A little more than nine months after defaulting on a $92 million loan, the Boulevard Mall in Amherst has a new owner.

Records obtained by News 4 show the nearly $97 million deal was inked Friday between Forest City and LNR Partners, based out of New York City.

Community leaders told News 4 earlier this year that they hoped the mall would be turned into a mixed-use development.