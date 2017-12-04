Demolition on condemned North Buffalo building will start Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A vacant and condemned building near the Elmwood Avenue/Hertel Avenue intersection will be demolished on Tuesday.

Uniland Development Company has obtained an emergency demolition permit to remove the building, in order to secure the site as part of a “multi-phase redevelopment plan”, the company said Monday.

The Dow Building, located at 1820 Elmwood Ave., was once a one-story brick and steel industrial structure on almost two acres.

The building caught fire in April 2015 and has sat vacant since the previous owner removed the damaged part of the building two years ago.

Uniland acquired the parcel in October in a nine-acre deal, from 1820 Elmwood to 1934 Elmwood Avenue.

The site is expected to be cleared in two weeks.

“An asbestos remeditation and excavation team from Empire Building Diagnostics will be on-site Tuesday morning. Concrete and steel will be removed and recycled off-site while asbestos-containing materials will be properly disposed of by licensed professionals,” a press release from Uniland said.

The company intends to purchase 11 acres nearby to develop a total of 20 acres. The usage concept includes retail, office, industrial, and residential.