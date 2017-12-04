From Tonawanda Paperboy — to Anchor of CBS Evening News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The CBS Evening News is opening a new chapter — a chapter headlined by Tonawanda native, Jeff Glor.

“The tradition of CBS News is something that is enormously important to me,” says Glor.

And, in a visit to the WIVB-TV studios in Buffalo, Glor also made it clear that nothing is more important to him than family — the family he and his wife, Nicole, are raising now near New York — and the family from Snug Haven Court in the Town of Tonawanda where Jeff and his two brothers grew up.

“Family is everything,” says Glor. “It meant everything to me back then. It means everything to me today.”

His mother, Karen, who now lives in Amherst, says, “He was a typical Tonawanda — Buffalo kid. He enjoyed school and he was a good student. But a pretty typical kid in Western New York.”

Bruce Glor, Jeff’s father, lives in Indianapolis today. He remembers, “We were constantly chasing him around. But Tonawanda was a great place to grow up. That’s where I grew up.”

Jeff says, “I had a great family with great parents and two great brothers.”

By all accounts, this ‘typical kid’ with a paper route who played baseball and later graduated from Kenmore East High School and Syracuse University, is a voracious reader and strong writer. And, it’s no surprise to his family that he has worked his way to the forefront of CBS News.

“I think I would have been disappointed if he didn’t get it (because he has worked so hard). I was thrilled when I heard it,” says Bruce Glor.

His mother, Karen, told him: ” ‘This is such a wonderful opportunity you’ve been given. You’ve worked hard, very hard.’ I know he’s such a hard worker, but he’s also been blessed.”

Glor is also blessed with children – Victoria and Jack. Jack is already a big Bills fan like his Dad.

“One of my real joys has been watching him grow up as a sports fan and talking about all that with him,” says Jeff Glor. “It’s been fun.”

And even though Glor has traveled the world for CBS News and has untold adventures yet to come as the network’s lead anchor, some things don’t change.

“I’m still obsessed by the Bills and the Sabres,” he says with a smile.

When asked whether he might sign off the CBS Evening News saying ‘Go Bills’ Glor says we probably won’t see that, but we likely will see him at more games.

And there’s another place Glor would like to be seen in his hometown.

“I grew up watching Channel 4 myself. I’m very happy people continue to do that today in large numbers. And I hope they give me a shot at 6:30!”

You can see Jeff Glor anchoring the CBS Evening News weeknights on WIVB-TV, Channel 4, right after News 4 Buffalo at 6 p.m.