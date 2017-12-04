Man arrested after police find 4-foot alligator in New York home

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Police say a 4-foot alligator was found living inside of a home in Ronkonkoma, New York, a suburban town on Long Island.

According to CBS New York, police contacted the SPCA and Department of Environmental Conservation police after making the discovery.

“Alligators do not make good pets and are illegal to own without a license,” said Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross.

Authorities say the alligator is being transported to a wildlife sanctuary outside of New York.

The reptile’s owner was charged with illegal possession of the animal.

